The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,130,898. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

