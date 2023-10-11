Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,643.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 73,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 77,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $495.83. The stock had a trading volume of 252,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,881. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.17 and its 200-day moving average is $535.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

