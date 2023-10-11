TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

