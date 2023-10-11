Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.71. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of C$74.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.4092513 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.14%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.