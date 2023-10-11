Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several research firms have commented on CURV. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Torrid news, insider Mark Mizicko acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,321,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,242.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

