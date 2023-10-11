Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 226,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,503. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after acquiring an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

