Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Troika Media Group Price Performance
Shares of TRKAW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,025. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Troika Media Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Troika Media Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.