Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of TRKAW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,025. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

About Troika Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

troika is a forward-looking branding and marketing innovations agency specializing in entertainment and sports media. a recognized category leader and strategic partner with an outstanding portfolio of blue-chip domestic and global media brands, troika is uniquely positioned for future growth and innovation as the market for content and consumer engagement expands through the proliferation of digital media.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.