Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $506.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

