Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,648 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

