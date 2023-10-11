US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

