Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Down 94.9% in September

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 10,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Vacasa Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Vacasa has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,327 shares of company stock valued at $964,295 in the last ninety days. 46.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,066,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth $51,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

