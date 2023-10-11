Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, an increase of 2,080.8% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,747,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,794. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 676,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

