Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $75,009. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

