VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after buying an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 196,816 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,156,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.56. 230,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,135. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day moving average of $304.70.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

