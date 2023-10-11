Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 194.4% in September

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the September 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,881,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,310,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 389,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

