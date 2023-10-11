Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

