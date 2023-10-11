Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Trimmed by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

