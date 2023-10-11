Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

