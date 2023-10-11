Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the September 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

