Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. 54,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.