Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 75,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 379,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,008,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

