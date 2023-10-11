Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

VCSH stock remained flat at $75.11 during trading on Wednesday. 1,891,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

