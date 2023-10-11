Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

