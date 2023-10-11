Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,729,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,407,276 shares.The stock last traded at $69.61 and had previously closed at $69.41.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
