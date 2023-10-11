Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,729,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,407,276 shares.The stock last traded at $69.61 and had previously closed at $69.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

