Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,729,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,407,276 shares.The stock last traded at $69.61 and had previously closed at $69.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

