Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,729,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,407,276 shares.The stock last traded at $69.61 and had previously closed at $69.41.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.