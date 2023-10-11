Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

