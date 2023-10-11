Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 736,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

