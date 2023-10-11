Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,495 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Varonis Systems worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 108,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,168. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

