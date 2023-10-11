Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VERB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 81,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 601.01% and a negative return on equity of 494.15%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

