VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

