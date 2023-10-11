Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 18,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

VINP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market cap of $597.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

