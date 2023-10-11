Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 58,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,612. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
