Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Visteon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.82. 34,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 369,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.