Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.80 ($1.33).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £461,235.17 ($564,547.33). 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.