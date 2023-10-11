Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.