Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185,732 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $51,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,311,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

