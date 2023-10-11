Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $557,101,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $532.72 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.17.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

