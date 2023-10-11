Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,562,866. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $373.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.