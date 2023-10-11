Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 658,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,149. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

