West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for about 1.4% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WST traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $389.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,487. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average is $371.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

