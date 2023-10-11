Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

