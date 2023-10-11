Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,726. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.