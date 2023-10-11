Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

