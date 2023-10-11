Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 438,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,727. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.26 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.