Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 3,552 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.