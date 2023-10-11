Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

