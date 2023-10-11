Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,778. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

