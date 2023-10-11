Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.58. 568,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

