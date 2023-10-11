Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 4,498,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,019,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

