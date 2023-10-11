Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $129.87. 905,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,614. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

