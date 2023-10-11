Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $146.38. 162,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $139.66 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

